R. Kelly’s Ex-Manager Indicted for ‘Threatening’ to Kill Joycelyn Savage’s Father

TMZ is reporting that James Mason, who was R. Kelly‘s former manager, has been indicted for threatening the father of one of Kelly’s alleged victims.

According to the media house, Mason has been charged with one felony count of making terroristic threats to Timothy Savage—the dad of 23-year-old Joycelyn Savage, who is currently living with Kelly. Timothy claims Mason made the threats during a three-way call with another individual. Mason allegedly told the father: “I’m gonna do harm to you and your family, when I see you I’m gonna get you, I’m going to fucking kill you.”

Georgia police issued a warrant for Mason’s arrest in back in August; the music manager surrendered in January, but was released on a $10,000 bond.

The Savage family claims their daughter has been brainwashed by Kelly and is being held against her will. Jocelyn denies the allegations, claiming her parents were just looking for financial gain.

“Today’s indictment of Henry James Mason, former manager of R. Kelly, further underscores the public accountability that victims and families are pressing on R Kelly and his team,” the Savage’s attorney Gerald A. Griggs said. “The Savage family will not be bullied or threatened in their quest to reunite with Joycelyn. Let this be a message to all associates of Robert Sylvester Kelly that the Savages are serious about justice and accountability.”

If convicted on the felony charge, will face up to 10 years in prison.