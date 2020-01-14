R. Kelly’s Ex-Girlfriend Azriel Clary Reunites With Family

Azriel Clary has finally reunited with her family after years of living with R. Kelly.

The 21-year-old, known as one of R. Kelly’s ex-girlfriends, was the subject of Lifetime’s hard-hitting docuseries Surviving R. Kelly. The Clary family, and the family of singer’s current girlfriend Joycelyn Savage, have alleged that Kelly’s relationship with the young women was what kept them away from their loved ones. The women made headlines when they defended the indicted singer during a joint interview with CBS’ Gayle King last year.

Now, clary has taken to her Instagram to share a photo series with her parents and siblings. “Let the healing process begin. Love yall and thank y’all I even thank everyone who follows me.. because you all believed in me when I could not believe for myself.” She added the hashtag #movingontobetterdays.

See the post below.

