R. Kelly’s Ex Drops Freestyle Referencing Singer, Plans to Expose Him

Azriel Clary has a lot to say about R. Kelly.

The ex-girlfriend of the singer has opened up about her abusive relationship with the disgraced singer in the past, adding she will tell “everything” about her time with Kelly in a new YouTube series.

This comes in an Instagram post freestyle she shared on Instagram.

“Everybody want to hear my peace/They say I’m using clout, they hate to see the baby eat,” Clary raps in the video, which sees her address the situation she’s found herself in. “It’s so crazy because I swear, I’m not trying to compete/I guess my aura speaks volumes even in defeat/To all the women that be knocking me, you probably been hurt and never healed properly/It’s gonna take more to get a reaction out of me/To all the n***as who say that I suck, probably the same six n***as beating bitches up/Bringing a strong woman down because you can’t keep up.”

She also teased a YouTube channel, saying: “I’m going to tell you guys everything that I have experienced, everything that I have seen, everything that I have endured during these last five years.”

Clary first met R. Kelly when she was 17, but she brought an end to their relationship last year.

