R. Kelly’s Associates Charged With Threatening Accusers

THR says that federal prosecutors have charged three men with threatening and intimidating women who accused R. Kelly of abuse, including one man suspected of setting fire to a vehicle in Florida.

Per the outlet, a friend of the disgraced singer reportedly offered to pay a victim $500,000 to keep her from cooperating in Kelly’s prosecution, while a manager and adviser of Kelly threatened to release sexually explicit photographs of a woman who sued Kelly. And this comes after Kelly denied ever abusing anyone.

The report continued:

“The charges range from sexual assault to heading a racketeering scheme aimed at supplying Kelly with girls. Kelly also is accused of having unprotected sex with a girl in 2015 without disclosing he had herpes. Prosecutors described a third man accused of intimidating witnesses as being related to a former Kelly publicist. They said Michael Williams, 37, of Valdosta, Georgia, traveled to Florida in June and set fire to an SUV parked outside a residence where one of Kelly’s victims was staying. Williams also conducted internet searches for “the detonation properties of fertilizer and diesel fuel, witness intimidation and witness tampering and countries that do not have extradition with the United States,” authorities said in a news release.”

We can’t wait to see how it all pans out!

