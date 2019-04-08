R. Kelly Wants Y’all to ‘Take it Easy’ on Him Ahead of Paid Club Appearance

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on R. Kelly Wants Y’all to ‘Take it Easy’ on Him Ahead of Paid Club Appearance

R. Kelly wants you all to pity him.

The disgraced singer took to his Instagram yesterday to directly address the public and press, saying, “Yo, this is your boy Kells and I got an event to do tonight in Springfield, Illinois, so I want the media to take it easy on me, man.”

He continued, “This is how I got to get paid for right now. So if you see me in the club, with a couple of drinks in my hand, and chilling, please, take it easy.”

This comes weeks after he came under scrutiny following a litany of sex abuse allegations leveled against him. Only days ago, his legal team withdrew his request to travel to Dubai for a series of shows after the UAE government announced that they never invited him in the first place.

Now, he wants pity.

Will he get it? See his post below:

Related Posts

Davido Performs at Rapper J.Cole’s Dreamville Festival: Watch

April 8, 2019

Photos From Burna Boy Performance at the Apollo Theatre in New York

April 8, 2019

Halsey Reveals She Contemplated Sex Work as a Homeless Teenager

April 8, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *