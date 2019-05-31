R. Kelly Slammed With 11 More Serious Sexual Assault Charges

R. Kelly has been charged with 11 more sexual offences.

According to BBC, the charges relate to sexual assault and abuse of a minor aged between 13 and 16, and if proven carry far heavier sentences than the others he faces.

This comes months after the R&B artist was charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. He pleaded not guilty and has been released on bail.

Speaking with the press, his lawyer Steve Greenberg said the latest charges did not relate to a new case. “He was recharged in an existing case, same alleged victim and time (a decade ago) It changes nothing,” he wrote on Twitter.

“These are the same conduct, just charged differently, same alleged victim, same time frame, same facts. We expect the same results,” the lawyer added.

Chicago Tribune reporter Megan Crepeau also reported that four of the new charges laid against him are the most serious felony class in the state of Illinois, and carry a mandatory six to 30-year sentence. Four charges are for aggravated criminal sexual assault, two for sexual assault and five for aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

R. Kelly will return to court in a week to face the charges.