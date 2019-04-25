R. Kelly Sexual Assault Accuser Wins Civil Lawsuit Against Him

One of the women who accused R. Kelly of sexual assault has won a civil lawsuit against him.

The woman had accused him of sexually assaulting her when she was a child in 1990s. and Now, the Chicago Sun-Times reports the presiding judge of the court she filed her lawsuit issued a default judgment after the disgraced singer failed to appear in Cook County court to face the complaint.

Her legal team claimed Kelly and his lawyers ignored court summonses since the suit was filed in late February, shortly after Kelly was arrested on 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

“Robert Sylvester Kelly has failed and refused to file an appearance or answer to the Complaint even though [he is] required to do so,” the plaintiff’s attorney’s wrote in their motion for default judgment. Although Kelly’s criminal defense attorney Steve Greenberg claimed he was not involved with the civil case.

Also, Kelly’s publicist told the news outlet that Kelly’s team simply doesn’t care about the complaint: “The lawsuit means nothing to us,” Darrell Johnson said.

Meanwhile, the accuser who is seeking $50,000 in damages is scheduled to appear in court next month to detail the alleged abuse. The judge will then decide how much money the accuser will receive from Kelly.

We can’t wait.