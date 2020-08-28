R. Kelly Reportedly Punched in the Face by Inmate Due to Ongoing Protests

R. Kelly was allegedly physically assaulted by a fellow inmate inside the Metropolitan Correctional Centre in Chicago.

The embattled singer who is awaiting trial in relation to charges bordering on state and federal sex crimes in Illinois, Minnesota and New York, was reportedly punched in the face following the prison being placed on lockdown yet again.

The reason for the lockdown was gathered to be because fans of R. Kelly have been protesting his detection outside the facility, prompting authorities to lock it down on different occasions.

TMZ reports that the 53-year-old was sitting on his bed when another inmate walked up to him and started punching him.

As per the outlet, R. Kelly underwent a medical examination following the attack and has been certified okay given that the singer did not suffer any serious injuries or broken bones.

