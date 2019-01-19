R. Kelly Has Been Dropped by His Record Label, Sony

Sony Music has cut ties with R. Kelly, Variety is reporting.

According to the media house, this was confirmed by a source who said that the record label took time to decide what to do with the singer who has been accused of multiple women of sexual assault in “Surviving R. Kelly” docu-series.

Also, R. Kelly was removed from the RCA Records website, which lists the label’s signed artists, shortly after 10 a.m. PT on Friday, January 18. However, his back catalog will remain with RCA/Sony.

His last release with the label was a Christmas-themed album in 2016, although he has released several songs independently since that time, presumably with Sony’s consent, and Tweeted earlier this year that he has a new album on the way.

Will the label release a statement regarding this? We hope so.