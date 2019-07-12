R Kelly Arrested on Federal Sex Trafficking Charges

R. Kelly has been arrested on sex trafficking charges.

According to Guardian, the 52-year old R&B singer was arrested in on Thursday night on 13 federal sex crime charges, and was expected to be taken to New York, according to officials.

US attorney spokesman Joseph Fitzpatrick said that the indictment against Kelly also contained charges that revolve around child pornography and obstruction of justice.

The singer’s attorney, Steve Greenberg, also confirmed his arrest to the Chicago Sun-Times.

And this comes two months after Chicago county prosecutors charged Kelly with 11 counts of sex crimes involving four women, three of whom were minors when the alleged abuse occurred. Kelly has pleaded not guilty to all counts against him.

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.