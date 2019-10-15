Congratulations to Keke Wyatt!

The 37 years old R&B singer has taken to announce that she is expecting again, this time with her husband, Zackariah Darring. “We are excited to welcome the 10th addition to our beautiful family,” said the singer in her post.

Adding, “Stay tuned for the release date & information for my new YouTube Series “The Keke Show” where you will see me balancing Wife, Mommy and Artist!!! Trust me.. it’s never a dull moment with my family. Love ya sugars.”

See her post below:

She and Darring got married in 2018.