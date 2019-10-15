R & B Singer Keke Wyatt Reveals She’s Expecting Her 10th Child!

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on R & B Singer Keke Wyatt Reveals She’s Expecting Her 10th Child!

Congratulations to Keke Wyatt!

The 37 years old R&B singer has taken to announce that she is expecting again, this time with her husband, Zackariah Darring. “We are excited to welcome the 10th addition to our beautiful family,” said the singer in her post.

Adding, “Stay tuned for the release date & information for my new YouTube Series “The Keke Show” where you will see me balancing Wife, Mommy and Artist!!! Trust me.. it’s never a dull moment with my family. Love ya sugars.”

See her post below:

She and Darring got married in 2018.

Related Posts

Cardi B reps God: ‘I wanna give him a hug’

October 14, 2019

Tacha’s Manager TeeBillz Breaks Silence After Dotun Claimed Her Fans Threatened Him

October 14, 2019

CoolFM’s Dotun Claims He Got a Death Threat for Accepting to Interview Tacha

October 14, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *