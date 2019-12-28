Quilox nightclub reopens

Popular club, Quilox, has reopened after securing permission from the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA).

The General Manager, LASEPA, Dr Dolapo Fasawe, said in a statement on Saturday that the club was reopened after management committed to carrying out its activities without obstructing the flow of traffic on Ozumba Mbadiwe and other adjoining streets.

Fasawe said that the club’s management promised to ensure its clients’ vehicles were properly parked in designated areas.

She said that the club had also demonstrated firm commitment to ensure that sound emanating from musical events hosted within its facility does not exceed the recommended limits set by the state.

The popular club, owned by Mr Shina Peller, a member of the Federal House of Representatives, had organised a 36-hour non-stop event that led to traffic gridlock and noise pollution, affecting Victoria Island and its environs.

“We are reopening the club for operation as it has fulfilled our conditions and complied with the extant law guiding its operations.

“The club was sanctioned and fined for environmental nuisances and we ensure total compliance before reopening,” Fasawe said.

The general manager said that this should serve as a warning to other entertainment and event centres, to ensure that they operate within the ambit of the law, whilst carrying out their activities.