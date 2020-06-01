Quentin Tarantino’s Theatre Vandalised Los Angeles Businesses

THR is reporting that Quentin Tarantino’s New Beverly Cinema was among the businesses vandalised Saturday after a night of protesting in Los Angeles.

Per the outlet, the theater on Beverly Boulevard was tagged with numerous messages, including “Fuck the police,” according to pictures shared by the theater’s director of operations Jules McLean.

However, the glass entryway was not broken-out. The theater, like every other in the city, has been shuttered for months due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

It is worthy to note that the Tarantino bought the theatre in December 2017; it had previously belonged to the late Sherman Torgan, who bought it in 1978.

“It was going to be turned into a Super Cuts,” said Tarantino about his decision to buy it. “I’d been coming to the New Beverly ever since I was old enough to drive there from the South Bay — since about 1982. So, I couldn’t let that happen.”

See the defaced theatre below:

