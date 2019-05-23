Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood’ Debuts at Cannes

Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” has finally premiered at the Cannes Film Festival.

According to this review for the New York Times, the film was “well-received” at the first press screening, even though there were “no cheers but no jeers” for the film, which revisited the 1969 murder of Sharon Tate by the Manson Family, her next-door neighbour on Cielo Drive, Rick Dalton (played by Leonardo DiCaprio), a television star.

“On the verge of permanent cancellation, Rick spends much of his time with Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt), his best pal and sometimes stunt double. There’s a whole lot of Rick and Cliff — a buddy movie in the making and mutual support system — whose antics, while shooting shows or just the breeze, give the movie a lot of its light, infectiously pop pleasure,” the NYT report adds.

“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” reportedly is a “moving film, at once a love letter — and a dream — of the Hollywood that was.”

