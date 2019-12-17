Quentin Tarantino Speaks on the Future of His ‘Star Trek’ Film

Quentin Tarantino is not sure if he still wants to direct the R-rated version of Star Trek, Deadline reports.

“I might be steering away from it, but we’ll see,” Tarantino said of the project. “I haven’t completely decided, or talked to anyone involved. Nothing is official.”

Recall that in December 2017, Deadline reported that the filmmaker had enlisted the help of J.J. Abrams, director of Star Trek (2009) and Star Trek Into Darkness (2013), on a new film for the franchise as the project was still in its early stages of development. Later that month, new details emerged which reported that The Revenant scribe Mark L. Smith would be responsible for penning the film’s script.

Also, six months later, Tarantino spoke with Empire about that he “worked on by a group of writers,” was happy with the project, and there was a completed script that he would need to “weigh in on.”

Somehow, he seems no longer interested in the project.

Will he change his mind again? We wait.