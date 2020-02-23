Quentin Tarantino and Daniella Pick Welcome Their First Child

Congratulations to Quentin Tarantino and his wife Daniella Pick!

TMZ is reporting that the filmmaker and the singer have welcomed a baby into their family. “Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are happy to announce the birth of their first child,” a representative said in a statement given to the outlet. “A baby born February 22, 2020.”

Also, the Jerusalem Post added that the couple’s son was born at the Ichilov hospital in Tel Aviv, Israel. This is the first child for both Tarantino and Pick.

The duo reportedly met the Israeli singer while he was in Tel Aviv to promote the film Inglorious Basterds and married her in a small ceremony in Los Angeles in 2018.