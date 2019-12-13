‘Queen & Slim’ Director Says Golden Globes Voters Didn’t Want to Watch Her Film

ukamakaMoviesNo Comment on ‘Queen & Slim’ Director Says Golden Globes Voters Didn’t Want to Watch Her Film

Melina Matsoukas says she wasn’t surprised her movie, Queen & Slim, didn’t receive any Golden Globe nominations.

According to the Queen & Slim director, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association refused to watch her film, which follows a young black couple, portrayed by Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith, who go on the run after a fatal encounter with a racist cop.

“We held three screenings for the HFPA and almost no members attended,” Matsoukas told Variety. “For me, it’s reflective of their voting body. It’s not reflective of the society in which we live in or the industry as it stands today. They don’t value the stories that represent all of us, and those stories are so often disregarded and discredited, as are their filmmakers.”

“It’s extremely discouraging. It’s extremely infuriating. And it just represents an archaic system that is full of people who don’t value us,” she added.

And that’s not all: Matsoukas also claims that she had been warned by her team that the HFPA would not be attending the screenings.

Meanwhile, the HFPA has denied the accusations, saying that voters were sent: “The HFPA maintains that Queen & Slim was in the conversation amongst the membership.”

Related Posts

‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Renewed for Season 4 at Amazon

December 13, 2019

Charles Okpaleke Set to Remake the Epic 1994 Film “Glamour Girls”

December 12, 2019

Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award Nominations: Cynthia Erivo Shines

December 12, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *