‘Queen & Slim’ Director Says Golden Globes Voters Didn’t Want to Watch Her Film

Melina Matsoukas says she wasn’t surprised her movie, Queen & Slim, didn’t receive any Golden Globe nominations.

According to the Queen & Slim director, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association refused to watch her film, which follows a young black couple, portrayed by Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith, who go on the run after a fatal encounter with a racist cop.

“We held three screenings for the HFPA and almost no members attended,” Matsoukas told Variety. “For me, it’s reflective of their voting body. It’s not reflective of the society in which we live in or the industry as it stands today. They don’t value the stories that represent all of us, and those stories are so often disregarded and discredited, as are their filmmakers.”

“It’s extremely discouraging. It’s extremely infuriating. And it just represents an archaic system that is full of people who don’t value us,” she added.

And that’s not all: Matsoukas also claims that she had been warned by her team that the HFPA would not be attending the screenings.

Meanwhile, the HFPA has denied the accusations, saying that voters were sent: “The HFPA maintains that Queen & Slim was in the conversation amongst the membership.”