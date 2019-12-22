‘Queen & Slim’ Actress Jodie Turner-Smith Marries Joshua Jackson

Congratulations to Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson!

Us Weekly has confirmed that 41-year-old Jackson, who recently exited Showtime’s The Affair after its fourth season, married Turner-Smith, 33, recently.

On Saturday, the outlet published an update that the pair are expecting their first child.

The private couple’s relationship became publicly known in August, when Turner-Smith posted an intimate Instagram photo of herself with Jackson, along with the caption: “Two people who only fancy each other a little bit.”

Check out Jodie’s post below:

