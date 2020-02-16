Queen of Katwe Actress, Nikita Pearl Waligwa, Dies at 15

BBC is reporting that Nikita Pearl Waligwa, who played the role of Gloria in Queen of Katwe, is dead.

Per the outlet, Waligwa had been diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2016, and Queen of Katwe director Mira Nair reportedly mobilised people to help fund her treatment in India because Ugandan doctors did not have the necessary equipment to help manage her condition.

She was given the all-clear in 2017 but last year was found to have another tumour.

Waligwa played Gloria, a friend of Phiona in Queen of Katwe, who explained the rules of chess to the champion.

The 2016 film was based on the true story of Phiona Mutesi, who took up chess aged nine despite not being in school and went on to compete in international tournaments.