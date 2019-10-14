Queen Latifah Set to Receive Harvard Black Culture Award

Congratulations to Queen Latifah!

The actress-rapper reportedly is among the honourees being recognized by Harvard University this year for their contributions to black history and culture.

According to THR, Harvard is set to award the W.E.B. Du Bois Medal to Latifah and six other recipients on Oct. 22, and the others include poet and educator Elizabeth Alexander, Secretary of the Smithsonian Institution Lonnie Bunch III, poet Rita Dove, co-founder of Black Entertainment Television Sheila Johnson, artist Kerry James Marshall and Robert Smith, founder, chairman and chief executive of Vista Equity Partners.

The award is named after Du Bois, a scholar, writer, editor, and civil rights pioneer who became the first black student to earn a doctorate from Harvard in 1895.

We can’t wait!

