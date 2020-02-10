Queen invites Harry and Meghan to Commonwealth Service

Queen Elizabeth has asked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to attend the annual Commonwealth Service with the rest of the royals at Westminster Abbey in March.

Government representatives of the 53 member nations will gather at Westminster Abbey for the one-hour event on the afternoon of March 9 and the Queen requested that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex be present.

A heavily pregnant Meghan Markle attended last year’s Commonwealth Service with Prince Harry.

And The Sunday Times reports that this year, Harry and Meghan will fly from Canada to attend.

The Queen’s invitation will see the couple press pause on their new lifestyle in Canada.

On Thursday night, Harry and Meghan were keynote speakers at a star-studded JP Morgan conference which wealth experts believe could have netted them up to $1million.

Friends have disclosed that the Queen is “remarkably relaxed” and “unfazed” by Harry and Meghan’s money-making ventures.