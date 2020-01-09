Queen furious over Harry and Meghan’s decision to quit royal duties

The Queen of England, Elizabeth II, is said to be deeply upset following Prince Harry and Meghan’s announcement they’re stepping down as senior members of the royal family.

“The Queen doesn’t deserve this,” a source told royal correspondent Rebecca English. According to her, Prince Charles and Prince William were “equally stunned” by the couple’s decision to announce they were breaking away.

A source told The Sun the couple’s statement had not been cleared by anyone and was considered a “declaration of war on the family.”

“There is fury over how they’ve done this without any thought for the implications for the institution. The Queen is deeply upset. The Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge are incandescent with rage,” they said.

BBC royal correspondent Jonny Dymond earlier reported that;

“No other member of the royal family was consulted before Harry and Meghan issued their personal statement, and the Palace was understood to be “disappointed.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared news of their decision to step back via their official Instagram account last night, saying they would be dividing their time between the UK and North America.