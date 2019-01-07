Queen Film “Bohemian Rhapsody” Wins Best Drama at the Golden Globes

Last night, the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody won the Best Motion Picture—Drama at the Golden Globes, beating the likes of A Star Is BornBlack PantherBlacKkKlansman, and If Beale Street Could Talk.

Pitchfork reports that the film which stars Rami Malek is currently the highest-grossing music biopic of all time. And also, Rami Malek won Best Actor for his performance as Freddie Mercury.

In his acceptance speech, Malek said, “Thank you to Freddie Mercury for giving me the joy of a lifetime. I love you, you beautiful man. This is for and because of you, gorgeous.”

He also thanked Queen founding members Roger Taylor and Brian May, who were both in attendance at the Globes, for “ensuring that authenticity and inclusivity exist in the music and in the world and in all of us.”

