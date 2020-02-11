Queen Elizabeth’s grandson, wife to divorce

Queen Elizabeth’s grandson Peter Phillips and his wife Autumn have announced they are to divorce.

A statement issued on their behalf said the decision was “the best course of action for their two children and ongoing friendship”.

The statement confirmed they had separated and will share custody of their children Savannah, nine, and Isla, seven.

Both of their families were “sad” but “fully supportive” of the decision to “co-parent”, the statement added.

The couple told the Queen and other Royal Family members about their decision last year.

Mr Phillips, 42, is the son of Princess Anne and her first husband, Captain Mark Phillips.

He is the eldest grandchild of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh.

“The decision to divorce and share custody came about after many months of discussions and although sad, is an amicable one,” the statement read.

It added: “Peter and Autumn have requested privacy and compassion for their children while the family continues to adapt to these changes.”

Philips married his Canadian consultant girlfriend Autumn in 2008 in St George’s Chapel – where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding would take place ten years later.