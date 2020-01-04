Queen Elizabeth releases portrait with three heirs to mark new decade

A portrait of the Queen with the next three heirs to the throne has been released to mark the start of the new decade.

The new portrait – taken in the week before Christmas – shows the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and Prince George standing with the Queen at Buckingham Palace.

It is the second official portrait of the four generations of royals together, The BBC reports.

The Queen, 93, standing at the front of her family, wears a white dress with a blue brooch and clutches a handbag.

Her son, Prince Charles, who is dressed in a pinstripe suit, stands on the first step behind her.

His arm rests on the shoulder of his six-year-old grandson, who is wearing a pair of green and navy tartan trousers.

Prince William, wearing a dark suit and navy tie, stands with his hands together to the right of his grandmother.

The photograph was taken by Ranald Mackechnie, who was also responsible for the only other portrait of the four royals together.