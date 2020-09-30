Queen Elizabeth II congratulates Nigeria on 60th Independence Anniversary

The British Monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, has sent a message of felicitation to President Muhammadu Buhari on the occasion of Nigeria’s 60th Independence Anniversary.

The royal message was conveyed by the British High Commission in Nigeria, according to a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.



“It gives me great pleasure to offer my warmest congratulations on the 60th anniversary of Nigeria’s Independence, together with my best wishes for your country’s continued happiness and prosperity.

“The United Kingdom and Nigeria benefit from strong and enduring ties as Commonwealth partners through shared history and most importantly, our people.

“These are bonds that I hope and believe will flourish long into the future.”

 

