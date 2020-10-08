Quavo Shares the DM That Lead to a Relationship With Saweetie

ukamakaCelebrity / MusicNo Comment on Quavo Shares the DM That Lead to a Relationship With Saweetie

Quavo is desperately in love with Saweetie.

The Migos rapper took to his Twitter on Wednesday to share the DM exchange between him and the female rapper that started a dialogue and eventually let to their relationship.

“I seen her on my Explore page,” Quavo had previously said to GQ in an interview that was published back in July. “I was like, ‘Damn! Who is this?’ So I did my research and I DM her. I was like, ‘How she going to call herself icy and she don’t talk to me?’” Quavo continued, “So I slid in her DM… I told her, ‘You an icy girl, you need a glacier boy.’”

Well, here they are.

Check out the famous DM:

,

Related Posts

Olamide Drops Much-Anticipated Album, “Carpe Diem”: Listen Here

October 8, 2020

Tiny Harris Would Allow T.I Make an OnlyFans Page

October 8, 2020

Fashion Nova Announces Collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion Set to Launch

October 8, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply