Quavo Says He Is Now a High School Graduate

Congratulations to Quavo Huncho!

The rapper took to his Instagram on Thursday night to announce that he has finally reached an academic milestone, and at the age of 29: he has officially received his high school diploma amid the lockdowns.

“Finally Can Say I Graduated High School Class Of QUARANTINE 2020,” he captioned a series of graduation photos. “We Lit. Now What College Should I Go To?”

And to celebrate this feat, the Migos rapper Quavo told fans he would release a new track later tonight, and fans are super stoked for him.

See his post below:

