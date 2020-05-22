Congratulations to Quavo Huncho!

The rapper took to his Instagram on Thursday night to announce that he has finally reached an academic milestone, and at the age of 29: he has officially received his high school diploma amid the lockdowns.

“Finally Can Say I Graduated High School Class Of QUARANTINE 2020,” he captioned a series of graduation photos. “We Lit. Now What College Should I Go To?”

And to celebrate this feat, the Migos rapper Quavo told fans he would release a new track later tonight, and fans are super stoked for him.

See his post below:

