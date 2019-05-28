Quavo Hints at Marriage to Girlfriend Saweetie

Quavo and Saweetie may be walking down the aisle sooner than many people think.

The Migos star and his girlfriend attended his sister’s wedding over the weekend and later took to his Instagram to hint that he could be the next Migo to get hitched.

From the videos of the wedding party, Saweetie caught the bouquet, while Quavo ended up getting his hands on the garter. Which doubled the traditional prediction that the two will be the next couple to get married.

Excited, Quavo uploaded a clip of his girlfriend catching the bouquet to his Instagram story with the caption, “She Got It.”

He then shared a video of him putting the garter on Saweetie after dancing in celebration, writing, “G U E S S W E N E X T,” suggesting their upcoming wedding.

And fans are super excited for them.

