Quavo and Saweetie are the Cover Stars of GQ’s August Issue

Quavo and Saweetie are serving major couple goals as the cover stars of GQ’s August issue.

The Hiphop couple played were stunning in the different pictures plastered in the magazine spread and spoke on a number things from relationship, career, etc.

The couple revealed that in true generation Z fashion, their relationship started from the DM followed by a messy first date to the strip club.

‘I don’t let people inside my life and I let her inside. And she’s helping me grow. She’s showing me how to love a woman”, Quavo said of his relationship with Saweetie.

The couple took on the 44 questions couple quiz challenge with Gerrick Kennedy and we can can add that they know each other pretty well. Check out photos and videos from the shoot below.











