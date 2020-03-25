Quarantine Day 4: Toolz Oniru’s Son Destroys Her TV

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Quarantine Day 4: Toolz Oniru’s Son Destroys Her TV

Toolz has just shared the screenshot of the current state of her TV after her son smashed it.

The OAP is currently working from home just like many Lagosians who are observing the order issued by the Lagos State Government as regards flattening the coronavirus pandemic curve.

It has only been four days and her one-year-old son has now smashed the TV. “How the hell do you punish a 1 year old?? Or should I keep the punishment till when he’s 4 or 5?” she wrote. Adding, “Can I get him to pick pin, cut grass or something?”

Check out the TV below:

Related Posts

Runtown Donates N10m to Nigerians on Twitter Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

March 25, 2020

Breaking: Prince Charles tests positive for Coronavirus

March 25, 2020

IK Osakioduwa Shuts Down Rumours of Coronavirus

March 25, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *