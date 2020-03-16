Quantum of Solace’ Actress Olga Kurylenko Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Olga Kurylenko has revealed on Instagram Sunday that she has tested positive for coronavirus.

“Locked up at home after having tested positive for Coronavirus,” the Ukrainian-born actress and model wrote for her 567,000 followers, posting a photo showing a view through a window of her home.

She added: “I’ve actually been ill for almost a week now. Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms. Take care of yourself and do take this seriously!”

She has now joined the international entertainment figures who have contracted the coronavirus that is closing national borders and businesses the world over.

Only days ago, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson revealed that they are among the celebrities to have tested positive for the illness. Also, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife also tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Kurylenko remains best known for her starring performances in Bond flick Quantum of Solace and opposite Tom Cruise in the 2013 sci-fi film Oblivion. More recently she appeared in Armando Iannucci’s historical satire The Death of Stalin and Terry Gilliam’s The Man Who Killed Don Quixote with Adam Driver.