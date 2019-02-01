Qatar Stuns Japan to Win Asian Cup

Qatar made history Friday after beating tournament favourites Japan to lift the 2019 Asia Cup, their first ever title in world football.

The tiny oil-rich nation set to host the FIFA 2022 World Cup shocked four-time champions Japan 3-1 to win their first Asian Cup title.

Rave of the moment, Almoez Ali scored a record ninth goal of the competition before Abdulaziz Hatem made it 2-0 for Qatar on the stroke of half-time.

Most goals in a single #AsianCup campaign: 9⃣! Al Moez Ali is your #AsianCup2019 top scorer, and he did it in style! 🌟🥊🎯🎸 pic.twitter.com/RJ6T9sJ5kh — #AsianCup2019 (@afcasiancup) February 1, 2019

Qatar, ranked 97th in the world, conceded for the first time in the tournament as Japan threatened a comeback after Takumi Minamino struck in the 69th minute.

But it was to be Qatar’s night as they weathered Japan’s storm and scored from the spot, albeit controversially – to settle the showpiece match and send their travelling fans into raptures.