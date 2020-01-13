Qatar 2022: Rohr targets another World Cup qualification with Eagles

Nigeria head coach Gernot Rohr has reaffirmed his commitment to ensure Super Eagles qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup to be held in Qatar.

CAF will on January 21 hold the draw of the Group Phase of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers at the Nile Ritz-Carlton hotel Cairo where the Super Eagles will now their opponents.

“We are waiting for the draw now,” the 67-year-old Rohr told TheNation from his base in France, noting that he wasn’t invited for the draw ceremony.

Rohr who qualified the Super Eagles for the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup with relative ease despite Nigeria being housed with Cameroon, Algeria and Zambia, is hopeful for an encore in Qatar.

“I hope to be on the final World Cup draw in Qatar in two years (time) because we want to qualify for Qatar 2022,” the 65-year-old stated.

Despite the lingering uncertainty over his contract with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Rohr is already looking forward to a successful year.

“My wish is that our young team can bring pride and joy to Nigerians; progressing is coming with hard work,” he said.