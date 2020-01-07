Qasem Solaimani: Plateau Police brace for attacks

The Police Command in Plateau said it had deployed its personnel to key areas to prevent the breakdown of law and order following the killing of Iran top commander, Qassem Soleimani, by a US drone strike.

DSP Terna Tyopev, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command disclosed this in an interview Monday, saying the command acted based on the directive of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu.

IGP Adamu had on Sunday, placed police commands and formations nationwide on a red alert following intelligence report that some domestic interests were planning to embark on massive public disturbances and sabotage.

Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, was taken out by a US drone strike last Friday at the airport in Baghdad, leading to escalation in tensions in the region and beyond.

The Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), or Shiites, took to the streets of Abuja in protest Monday, burning US flags and chanting death to America and Israel.

So far, the protests have only occurred in Abuja, the nation’s capital.