PVCs, Other Properties Burnt as Hoodlums Attack INEC Office

Uncollected permanent voter cards (PVCs) and other properties were burnt when yet to be identified persons attacked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Isialangwa south local government area of Abia state.

“The fire was brought under control, but the room housing the PVC’s was damaged & uncollected PVCs burnt. So, the PVCs may be one of the targets of the arsonists,” said Nedu Ekeke, a Twitter user.

Joseph Iloh, the state resident electoral commissioner, also confirmed the incident happened on Sunday, TheCable writes.

He said about 15,000 uncollected PVCs were burnt as well as the register containing the number of registered voters.

He added that INEC, however, has the authentic list of registered voters at its headquarters in Umuahia, the state capital.

The state police command said they are investigating the matter and perpetrators of the crime will be made to face justice.

The incident comes a day after Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) visited the state on his tour of the south-east.