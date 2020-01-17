Put on blast! Group gives Tinubu 24 hours to declare stand on Amotekun

In the aftermath of the decision of the Federal Government to cancel the proposed Southwest Nigeria Security Network “Amotekun”, a Lagos based group, the Save Lagos Group (SLG) has challenged the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, to tell Yoruba people his position on the burning issue.

SLG in a statement issued on Friday by its convener Comrade Adeniyi Alimi Sulaiman, gave Tinubu 24 hours “to make his position known to the good people of Yorubaland as a true son of the race”.

SLG convener Sulaima said Tinubu could not be claiming to be one of Yoruba leaders and “sit on the fence over this germane issue of national importance”.

The statement read:

“Supporting the legitimate security Network “Amotekun” could not erode him (Tinubu) of becoming the nation’s President as being claimed in some North-Nigeria quarters, particularly, Miyetti Allah.

“If God destined Bola Tinubu to be the President of this country in 2023 and not by fraudulent means, no human being could change the Divine position him.”

Sulaiman who stated further that the Yoruba nation was presently in a trying period over the formation of the Security outfit, said no Yoruba leader could keep mute on the burning issue.

The statement added:

“We commend Yoruba leaders and groups like Afenifere, Southern and Middle-Belt organization, Barrister Femi Falana, Baba Ayo Adebanjo, Baba Reuben Fasoranti, Professor Woke Soyinka, Aare Gani Adam, Baba Olu Falae and others too numerous to mention, that had spoken in support of the creation of “Amotekun”.

“The formation of the security outfit is a welcome development and good thing to happen to Yoruba nation at this time and urged the Southwest Governors to ensure that this lofty idea of complementing the effort of the Federal Government of Nigeria in curbing the security problems facing the region vis a vis the country, was not died prematurely.

“Without mincing words, this Security Network (Amotekun) is legal, legitimate and lawful and it has come to stay like Civilian JTF, Hisbah Police and other legal security outfits established by State and Local Governments in Nigeria. The purported rejection of “Amotekun” by the Federal Government is unfederal, unconstitutional and mockery of our tenets of federal Constitutional democracy”.

“On the Northern group’s position that the formation of “Amotekun” might cost Yoruba people the country’s Presidency in 2023 which they have used to create fear in the mind of Senator Bola Tinubu and few other Yoruba leaders who were interested to put themselves forward for the plum job in the next dispensation, the norther elements must stop playing God. Only God chooses leaders not ordinary mortal.”