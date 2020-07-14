Pure Vibes! Bobrisky Flaunts Her “Pregnancy” in New Instagram Video

Bobrisky has given Nigerians one more thing to talk about!

Yesterday, the socialite took to her Instagram Live to share a video of herself and her fake baby bump dancing to Simi’s Duduke. And as if that was not enough, she announced that she and her partner are expecting their first child together.

“I can’t hide it anymore, guys. I’m 2 weeks gone,” she said, even though the bump says she supposedly is already in her last trimester. “Congrats to myself and bae.”

And all her fans and critics needed to kick off another conversation about her.

See her posts below:

Bobrisky can’t be serious, 2 weeks looks like this??😭 pic.twitter.com/6zuxF7GRsJ — mary😘. (@mrsxchoc) July 13, 2020

