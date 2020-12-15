Punch’s Emuwa, Saraki mourn Nda-Isaiah

The Chairman, Punch Nigeria Limited, Mrs Angela Emuwa, and a former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki ,have expressed shock at the death of the publisher of Leadership Newspaper, Sam Nda-Isaiah.

In a statement Monday, Emuwa commiserated with the Nda-Isaiah family, as well as the management and staff of the Leadership newspaper group.

The statement partly reads, “It was with shock that I received the news of the passing of the founder and chairman of Leadership newspaper group, Mr Sam Ndah Isaiah. His untimely exit, at the relatively young age of 58, is not just a huge loss to the media industry but also a loss to our country which he loved dearly and passionately.

“His love for Nigeria was strongly reflected in his strenuous efforts to build bridges of goodwill, friendship and amity across socioeconomic, ethnic and religious divides. It is a testimony to his commitment to nation-building that the late publisher though a pharmacist spent his life in the public space of ideas as an author, columnist, journalist, publisher and politician.

“In his lifetime, he made major contributions to the development of the civic space in Nigeria through his regular interventions as a columnist and his lifelong vocation as a newspaper publisher. His death in these difficult times is a sad event that speaks to the brevity and unpredictability of life and the need for us to make every second count.”

Also, Saraki described Nda-Isaiah as a patriot and committed nationalist who saw every Nigerian as his brother and sister.

Saraki in a statement by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity) Yusuph Olaniyonu, said the late publisher was a man who believed that the challenges the country was going through at the moment were a temporary setback that could be overcome if the leaders continued to sustain the unity of the country.

“Sam Nda-Isaiah was an engaging person. He was never tired of discussing Nigeria anytime we had the opportunity to exchange ideas. I particularly found his thoughts about the place of the North-Central Zone, to which we both belong, in the present and future of Nigerian politics and economy, very encouraging and inspiring.

“I join his family, friends and associates across the nation and beyond to mourn his passing. However, we take solace in the fact that he lived an extraordinary life while he was here with us,” the statement quoted Saraki as saying.

