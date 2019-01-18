Pulitzer Prize-Winning Poet, Mary Oliver, Dies at 83

Mary Oliver is dead.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Pulitzer Prize-winning poet who won the hearts of any with her odes to nature and animal life, died on Thursday in her home in Hobe Sound, Florida. The cause of death was lymphoma.

She was 83.

Oliver is the author of more than 15 poetry and essay collections, and she wrote narratives that spoke on her love and worship for the outdoors, and her disdain for greed and human crimes.

“In my outward appearance and life habits I hardly change — there’s never been a day that my friends haven’t been able to say, and at a distance, ‘There’s Oliver, still standing around in the weeds. There she is, still scribbling in her notebook,'” she wrote in “Long Life,” a book of essays published in 2004. “But, at the center: I am shaking; I am flashing like tinsel.”

Now, fans all over the world are mourning her. “Thank you, Mary Oliver, for giving so many of us words to live by,” Hillary Clinton wrote in a tweet.

See other tweets below:

"Tell me, what else should I have done?

Doesn’t everything die at last, and too soon?

Tell me, what is it you plan to do

with your one wild and precious life?" – Mary Oliver, who will be missed. — Laila Lalami (@LailaLalami) January 17, 2019

R.I.P Mary Oliver. Thank you for the words. Forever indebted. pic.twitter.com/If1w0OwLW2 — Ragini Murugan (@Ragzzmatazz) January 18, 2019

"When it’s over, I don’t want to wonder

if I have made of my life something particular, and real.

I don’t want to find myself sighing and frightened,

or full of argument.

I don’t want to end up having simply visited the world."

Rest in peace Mary Oliver. 🙏 — Kelly McDermott (@HeartSongReiki) January 18, 2019

Mary Oliver, on America pic.twitter.com/EmdQYIUvfC — Summer Brennan 🌈👠 (@summerbrennan) January 17, 2019