Public Enemy No Longer Wants Anything to Do With Flavor Flav

Flavor Flav and Public Enemy have parted ways.

Per THR, the hip hop group has issued a statement announcing that Public Enemy and Public Enemy Radio will be “moving forward” without their hype man. “We thank him for his years of service and wish him well.”

Flavor Flav played a massive role in shaping hip-hop culture. In 1980s New York City, Flav joined forces up with Chuck D, Terminator X and Professor Griff to launch Public Enemy, a take-no-crap hip-hop act that inspired countless others to fuse politics with fiery wordplay. Public Enemy lit the blue touch paper with their 1988 album It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back, which was entered by the Recording Academy into its Grammy Hall of Fame.

But there relationship took a legal turn after Flav reportedly issued a cease-and-desist letter to Bernie Sanders’ campaign following news that Chuck D would perform at the Democratic candidate’s rally Sunday in Los Angeles.

In a statement to Rolling Stone, Chuck D said of Flav, “Flavor chooses to dance for his money and not do benevolent work like this. He has a year to get his act together and get himself straight or he’s out.”

Well, he has now been shown the door.

The statement issued by Public Enemy and Public Enemy Radio continued:

“Public Enemy Radio, made up of Chuck D, DJ Lord, Jahi and the S1Ws taking it back to hip hop’s original DJ-and-turntablist foundation, will be performing today at the Bernie Sanders rally in Los Angeles. The free event is being held at the Los Angeles Convention Center beginning at 4:00pm PT with the group taking the stage at 6:00pm PT. It can be viewed via livestream HERE. Public Enemy Radio will be releasing a new album in April, ‘Loud is Not Enough.’”