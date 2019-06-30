Pst. Dave Ogbole Accused of Sexual Misconduct After Defending Biodun Fatoyinbo

Yet another Nigerian preacher has been called out for sexual misconduct.

It all started after Pastor Dave Ogbole of True Life Impact church in Benue hopped on his Facebook to share a solidarity post in which he defended COZA preacher, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, who recently was accused of rape by Busola Dakolo.

“My loyalty is stronger than correctness. I run to the battle, right or wrong, we never leave a comrade alone in battle.

It is one for all, all for one. I stand with Biodun Fatoyinbo, I am Biodun Fatoyinbo,” he wrote.

And while many people had a lot to say about his controversial stand, a woman, Nguter Uja, called him out for sexual misconduct. And this quickly set Facebook on fire.

See how it all went down below: