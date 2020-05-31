PDP sweeps Benue LG polls

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) recorded a landslide victory in the local government elections in Benue State on Saturday.

According to the Chairman of the State Independent Electoral Commission (BSIEC), Tersoo Loko, the PDP won the elections for the 23 Local Government Areas of the state.

Loko also declared the PDP winner of all councillorship seats in 276 council wards across the state.

The BSIEC chief said that five political parties; AAC, PDP, APGA, Labour party and SDP, took part in the exercise held in all polling units in the state.

Earlier, the All Progressives Congress (APC) urged its members to remain in their homes as it opted out of the polls.

The BSIEC chairman called on the winners to come to the Commission’s office in Makurdi on Monday to collect their certificates.

