Ortom

PDP sweeps Benue LG polls

emmanuelPoliticsNo Comment on PDP sweeps Benue LG polls

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) recorded a landslide victory in the local government elections in Benue State on Saturday.

According to the Chairman of the State Independent Electoral Commission (BSIEC), Tersoo Loko, the PDP won the elections for the 23 Local Government Areas of the state.

Loko also declared the PDP winner of all councillorship seats in 276 council wards across the state.

The BSIEC chief said that five political parties; AAC, PDP, APGA, Labour party and SDP, took part in the exercise held in all polling units in the state.

Earlier, the All Progressives Congress (APC) urged its members to remain in their homes as it opted out of the polls.

The BSIEC chairman called on the winners to come to the Commission’s office in Makurdi on Monday to collect their certificates.

,

Related Posts

APC

APC Chieftain hits Oyegun over clamour for automatic ticket for Obaseki, Akeredolu

May 31, 2020

Northern Govs mourn late Ex-NNPC boss

May 31, 2020

COVID-19: US Supreme Court rules against reopening of churches

May 31, 2020

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply