PSG crowned Ligue 1 champions

French giants Paris St Germain were on Thursday crowned Ligue 1 champions after the French league recommended to freeze the 2019-20 standings amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The LFP’s board ratified the recommendation on Thursday afternoon and effectively hand PSG their seventh title in the last eight years

The decision means that second-placed Olympique de Marseille and third-placed Stade Rennais would be in next season’s Champions League with PSG. Lille, Stade de Reims and Nice would qualify for the Europa League.

Amiens and Toulouse would be relegated with Ligue 2 leaders Lorient, and second-placed Lens, promoted to the top division.

“I think we have to accept the decisions that have been taken, in all sports and in all countries,” said PSG defender Thilo Kehrer on the club’s website earlier this week.

“I think the teams that are at the top of their leagues at the moment deserve to be there. If the decision is taken to call an end to the season then the title will be deserved too.”

Europe’s football governing body UEFA has asked all leagues to submit their decision on the season finale by May 25.

So far, only the French, Dutch and Belgian leagues have been dissolved since the virus wiped out the sports calendar.

