PSG target Ndidi

Newly crowned French champions Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi as they search for a new central midfielder in the summer.

Ndidi, 23, was in brilliant form for Champions League-chasing Leicester before the break due to the coronavirus outbreak and became the subject of interest from some top European clubs.

And according to French media, PSG, through their sporting director Leonardo, are positioning themselves to make a move.

The Nigeria international arrived at Leicester in 2017 from Genk for £15 million and still has another four years left on his contract. He is valued at around £45-50m.

Despite recently bringing in two central midfielders in Idrissa Gueye last summer for £30m from Everton and Leandro Paredes the previous January for £36m from Zenit, the Parisians still feel they need a strong and aggressive holding midfielder a level above the Senegal and Argentina internationals.

It is understood that Ndidi ticks all the boxes and Leonardo could soon accelerate on their interest.

But he is not the only midfielder on the list as Thomas Partey, 26, who is also having a very good season, is being targeted by the Parisians.

