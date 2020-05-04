PSG table £45m bid for Ndidi

French giants Paris St.Germain are keen to break the bank for Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi.

ESPN reports that the reigning French champions are open to signing a £45m check to land the Nigerian international.

Ndidi has had a brilliant season for the Foxes, propelling them to the Champions League places.

His consistency and work rate have turned him into a fans’ favourite at the King Power Stadium and at the same time ignited interests from EPL rivals, Arsenal and Manchester United.

According to ESPN, the Nigeria international is top of the Parisians transfer wish list with Ghana’s Thomas Partey a backup option.

Since his arrival from Genk in 2017, Ndidi has scored eight goals in 130 appearances for Leicester, including two goals in 29 games in the current campaign.

He is contracted to Leicester until 2024, and it’s unlikely Brendan Rodgers would want to trade him in.

