PSG ready to sell Neymar to Barca for £199m next summer

French giants Paris Saint-Germain will be reportedly prepared to sell Neymar back to Barcelona for a fee of £199m next summer.

The Brazilian superstar, who moved to the Parc des Princes for a world-record sum of £198m in 2017, pushed hard for a return to the Camp Nou over the summer transfer window.

However, no such deal materialised due to the La Liga side’s attempts to strike a player-plus-cash deal, with PSG only interested in a flat fee.

According to a report from Spain, the French club have decided that they will agree to Neymar’s departure should Barcelona lodge a bid worth £199m.

The Catalan giants found themselves unable to shell out the full fee for Neymar in the summer having already spent £108m on Antoine Griezmann.

Reports have suggested that Barcelona will return next summer with renewed vigour for Neymar, who is highly favoured by captain Lionel Messi.

The 27-year-old has yet to feature for PSG since sustaining a knee injury in an international friendly between Brazil and Nigeria in Singapore.