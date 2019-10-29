PSG ready to sell Neymar to Barca for £199m next summer

emmanuelSportsNo Comment on PSG ready to sell Neymar to Barca for £199m next summer

French giants Paris Saint-Germain will be reportedly prepared to sell Neymar back to Barcelona for a fee of £199m next summer.

The Brazilian superstar, who moved to the Parc des Princes for a world-record sum of £198m in 2017, pushed hard for a return to the Camp Nou over the summer transfer window.

However, no such deal materialised due to the La Liga side’s attempts to strike a player-plus-cash deal, with PSG only interested in a flat fee.

According to a report from Spain, the French club have decided that they will agree to Neymar’s departure should Barcelona lodge a bid worth £199m.

The Catalan giants found themselves unable to shell out the full fee for Neymar in the summer having already spent £108m on Antoine Griezmann.

Reports have suggested that Barcelona will return next summer with renewed vigour for Neymar, who is highly favoured by captain Lionel Messi.

The 27-year-old has yet to feature for PSG since sustaining a knee injury in an international friendly between Brazil and Nigeria in Singapore.

,

Related Posts

‘VAR ruining Football’ – James Milner

October 29, 2019

Federer crushes De Minaur for 10th Basel Title

October 28, 2019

Tiger Woods clinches record 82nd PGA Title in Japan

October 28, 2019

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *