PSG outclass Leipzig to reach first Champions League final

French giants Paris St-Germain have stormed into their first Champions League final courtesy of a 3-0 victory over RB Leipzig in Tuesday’s semi-final in Lisbon.

After years of underachieving, PSG finally made it to the biggest stage in European football after goals from Marquinhos, Angel di Maria and Juan Bernat.

Marquinhos, who scored the first of two late goals in the late comeback win over Atalanta in the last eight, rose to head home a superbly delivered free-kick from Di Maria.

The midfielder then finished well from close range following a filthy flick from Neymar after Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi had relinquished possession with a dire kick.

Bernat sealed the win in the second half with a header that Neymar needlessly guided home.

Thomas Tuchel’s side will take on either Bayern Munich or Ligue 1 rivals Lyon in Saturday’s final.

