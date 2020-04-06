PSG beat Man United to Napoli’s Koulibaly

Paris Saint-Germain has reportedly agreed to a €75m deal with Napoli for centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly.

Koulibaly’s future in Italy has been unclear for 12 months or more with Manchester United and Barcelona both reportedly keen on the 28-year-old centre-back.

According to Area Napoli, the Serie A giants have made the decision that there is no room for the likes of Koulibaly, Allan and Hirving Lozano on their books and one or more will be sold in the next window.

Now Mundo Deportivo claim PSG have moved ahead of United and Barca for the Senegal international after agreeing on a price in principle with Napoli chief Aurelio De Laurentiis.

Gennaro Gattuso’s side wants €80m for the centre-back, while PSG initially offered €70m, but a compromise offer of €75m is on the table ahead of the window opening in the summer.

It is understood that Koulibaly will receive €10m per season with a five-year contract on offer to move to Paris.

The report states that PSG has acted swiftly to replace Thiago Silva, 35, who is out of contract in June and will leave after eight years at the Parc de Princes.