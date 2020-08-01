PSG beat Lyon on penalties to win the French League Cup

Pablo Sarabia scored the winning penalty in a shoot-out as Paris Saint-Germain beat Lyon in Friday’s French League Cup final to claim another domestic treble.

The winning kick came after Keylor Navas saved from Bertrand Traore and allowed PSG to win 6-5 on penalties after the game at the Stade de France finished 0-0 at the end of extra time.

The victory comes a week after the Parisians beat Saint-Etienne 1-0 in the French Cup final, the first competitive match on French soil since the coronavirus shutdown.

They had previously been awarded the Ligue 1 title by virtue of being top when the season was ended in April with 10 rounds of matches unplayed because of the health crisis.

Thomas Tuchel’s team had the better of a terse final, but they badly missed the injured Kylian Mbappe.

The masked France superstar watched from the stands as Lyon kept PSG at bay for two hours before having Brazilian defender Rafael sent off for chopping down Angel Di Maria on the edge of the box late in extra time.

Mbappe was injured in last week’s French Cup final, suffering a sprained ankle that looks likely to rule him out of the Champions League quarterfinal against Atalanta in Lisbon on August 12.

